Is it Love or an Affair? Delhi Customer Orders 16 Cakes Through Zomato on Valentine's Day to 16 Different Addresses

While many of us love enjoying time with ourselves or with partners, especially on occasions like Valentine's Day. To enjoy the occasion of love and attempt to make everyone feel happy, Zomato's hilarious posts on social media platforms make users chuckle, even when they are feeling sad.

Zomato, known for its engaging online presence, seized the opportunity to join in on the banter surrounding Valentine's Day. Their Twitter handle recently shared a hilarious post on X (formerly known as Twitter); the tweet read, "Happy Valentine's Day to Tarun from Delhi, who has sent cakes to 16 different addresses today."

happy valentine's day to Tarun from Delhi who has sent cakes to 16 different addresses today — zomato (@zomato) February 14, 2024

The food aggregator confused its followers about whether Tarun was in love or having an affair with someone. Netizens cannot stop expressing themselves from laughing and posting comments with memes.

Tarun is making a name for himself by providing exceptional service in organizing cakes and flowers for his customers' girlfriends. Trust him to make your special someone feel loved and appreciated with his expertise. — Mohith | Fact Protocol (@MohithAgadi) February 14, 2024

Tarun knows how to use Zomato to optimize his possibilities 🤣 — kamal kumar 🇮🇳 (@kamalkumarBJD) February 14, 2024

Maybe @Swiggy Dineout will tell us if Tarun has made more than one dinner reservation for this evening? And then maybe OYO can tell us ... — мαηιѕн (@_manishkapoor) February 14, 2024

