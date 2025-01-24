'It's Time For Rohit Sharma To Take Retirement': India Captain Criticised by Netizens After Disappointing Ranji Trophy Outing

India captain Rohit Sharma is facing intense criticism from fans and netizens after another disappointing performance with the bat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir. Rohit’s poor form has sparked widespread calls for his retirement as his struggles continue in domestic and international cricket.

Here's how netizens reacted:

It's Time For Rohit Sharma To Take Retirement And Play With His Kids https://t.co/fYArFh62v1 — SenTamil Selvan (@ISentamilSelvan) January 24, 2025

Isse acha toh match he nhi khelta rohit 😭😭 #RanjiTrophy — Rohit Sharma (@Thememesay___) January 24, 2025

Rohit Sharma scored a total of 31 runs in his 2 ranji return innings.

In tribute to his iconic 31 runs in BGT



Unreal consistency by my goat 🛐🙏 — backfootcric.18 (@aadilgotnolife) January 24, 2025

Tough outing for Rohit Sharma in the Ranji Trophy return. Hopefully, he’ll bounce back stronger in the next game! https://t.co/7HBOQauQev — Inder Choudhary (@InderCh80249947) January 24, 2025

What’s wrong with Rohit Sharma 😭😭

He got out on 28 runs in sec innings. pic.twitter.com/R7ujhaVC2c — Mirza❤️‍🔥 (@akhterify) January 24, 2025

Once again Rohit Sharma could not convert his start into a big innings. He got out early in the second innings of Ranji Trophy as well. #RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/exjuhRXdYE — Dr.Shrvan bishnoi (@Shrvanbishnoi29) January 24, 2025

Playing for Mumbai at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Rohit failed to make an impact in both innings. He managed only three runs in the first innings, as Mumbai was bowled out for 120. In the second innings, despite a quick start with 28 runs off 35 balls, Rohit fell to a loose shot, with Abid Mushtaq taking a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss him.

In India’s recent Test series against New Zealand, he scored just 91 runs in three matches, averaging 15. The team suffered a 3-0 defeat, and Rohit’s lack of form drew heavy criticism.

During India’s tour of Australia, Rohit missed the first Test to attend the birth of his second child. While India took an early lead in the series, Rohit’s return proved disappointing. In three matches, he scored only 31 runs, with a top score of 10. India lost the series 3-1, and the captain opted out of the final Test in Sydney.

As India prepares for a three-match ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy next month, Rohit is under immense pressure to rediscover his form. Fans have voiced concerns on social media, with many questioning his place in the team and urging him to step down.