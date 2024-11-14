Jaipur: Parlour Employee Thrashes Owner on Road at Midnight After Demand for Rs 18,000 Goes Unfulfilled (Watch Video)

A viral video from Jaipur has captured a shocking altercation between two women in the middle of the road. The fight, which appears to have stemmed from a financial dispute, involves a parlor employee aggressively pulling the hair of the parlor owner.

In the video, the employee demands Rs 18,000 from the owner, and the confrontation escalates into a physical altercation. The scene ends with the parlor owner visibly upset, crying, and walking away from the scene.

Kalesh b/w a Spa Center Owner and Spa Worker on Middle of the Road over 18k Rupees, Jaipur RJ

Locals have mentioned that similar incidents have occurred before, but there has been no action taken by the police, and the shop owner did not intervene to stop the fight. This lack of intervention has raised concerns about the handling of such disputes. The video, posted by a popular social media page called "Ghar Ka Kalesh," has since garnered widespread attention.