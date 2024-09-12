Jharkhand: Woman Caught Chain Snatcher Red-Handed, Slaps Him with Slippers (Watch Video)

A video of a frustrated woman slapping a man with slippers on the roadside has gone viral on social media. This video is from Ranchi, Jharkhand, and the reason behind the woman beating this man is that he snatched her chain while she was on the phone. The frustration on the woman's face is seen clearly in the aggression with which she is beating him.

The video shared by the X account named 'Ghar Ka Kalesh' has gained lots of attention from users. In the video, while beating the man, she is saying, "Are you shameless? How can you steal it?" The person who was filming this video told her if she wants, she can beat him. While the chain snatcher said 'Galti Hogai,' she got more furious. The man standing next to the chain snatcher also slapped him.