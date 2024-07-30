Kanpur Shocker: 3 Drunk Youths Caught Having Sex Inside Speeding Vehicle; Disturbing Visuals Surface

In a shocking incident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a speeding car crashed into a divider, leading to a startling discovery. Upon rushing to the scene to assist, locals were stunned to find two boys naked and a woman in a semi-naked state, accompanied by four children inside the vehicle. The accident occurred on the night of July 27 near JK Chauraha in the Jajmau Police Station area.

It was reported that the individuals in the car were engaged in a threesome while the car was in motion. The boys, who were found naked, were also alleged to be under the influence of alcohol. Inside the car, authorities found bottles of alcohol and other inappropriate items. The woman and the children sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police arrived at the scene, detained the two boys, and took them for medical examination. The car was also damaged due to the collision with the divider. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that the locals are standing near the car after the accident.

It can also be seen in the video that the driver gets down from the car and engages in an argument with the locals. He then sits inside the car and the 55 seconds video ends. The police took the accused into the custody and sent them fro medical examination and charged them for disturbing the peace. They were fined and then reportedly allowed to go. The woman was handed over to her family after being discharged from the hospital.The police said that the boys and the girl were drunk. They were drinking and were engaging in physical relation while the car was moving and the accident occurred.