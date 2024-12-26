Karnataka: Dead Chickens in Hadige Village Found Emitting Fire From Their Mouth? Shocking Video Surfaces

Several social media users have shared videos claiming that dead chickens in Karnataka's Hadige village, near Sakleshpura, mysteriously emitted fire from their mouths. The videos circulating online depict a group of lifeless chickens lying on the ground, with smoke rising from their bodies. The disturbing footage shows the scene taking place outdoors, on a sandy surface.

According to a report of Times Now, the chickens belonged to a resident named Ravi. However, Lokmat Times could not verify the authenticity of the clip. Witnesses in Hadige village, near Sakleshpura, claimed that applying pressure to the chickens' abdomens caused flames to emerge on several occasions, startling onlookers. The video, shared by the X account DramaAlert, was captioned: "Chickens are mysteriously dying, and their dead bodies are emitting fire (in Sakaleeshpur Indian village)."

In a separate incident earlier this month, a 35-year-old man from Chhattisgarh, identified as Anand Yadav from Chhindkalo village in Ambikapur, died from suffocation after allegedly swallowing a live chicken. Villagers suspected that this act, believed to be tied to occult practices, was done in an attempt to fulfill his wish of becoming a father. The man collapsed shortly after returning from a bath at his home.

