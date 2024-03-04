Lionel Messi's Free Kick Hits Toddler During Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi returned to action for Inter Miami this weekend in their 2024 MLS clash against Orlando City. During the match, an unfortunate incident occurred when Messi's shot went over the goal and struck a young spectator.

Messi accidentally hit a child sitting behind the goalpost in the spectator seats. The ball went over the crossbar and struck the child, who immediately started crying due to the pain. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.

Watch the Video Here :

Messi's free kick hits a baby in the crowdpic.twitter.com/ZT6DrxQt73 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 3, 2024

Messi contributed two goals (57th, 62nd) in Inter Miami's dominant 5-0 victory. New acquisition Luis Suarez also made a significant impact, scoring a quick brace within the opening 11 minutes (4th, 11th) to give Inter Miami a commanding lead. Robert Taylor added another goal in the 29th minute.

"He knows everything about me, and I think we will continue to do so," Suarez said about linking up with Messi again.

Joining Messi last summer, former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are also adapting to their first full MLS season with Inter Miami.

"Those guys aren't here to coast," Julian Gressel said. "We've seen it over the last few weeks. They're trying to do everything for the team to win. Tonight is a great example of that."

Suarez, known for his prolific career with 381 club goals in 19 seasons, netted his first two MLS goals within seven minutes of each other in the first half.

"We know what Luis is capable of," Messi told Apple TV after the match.