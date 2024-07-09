Live Rat Found Floating In Chutney Served To College Students In Hyderabad (Watch Video)

In a recent incident shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows a rat found in the "Chutney" at Sultanpur Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University's mess in Hyderabad, Telangana, where food was being prepared for students. The video shows a live rat swimming in the chutney inside a drum, and many students recorded it on their phones. This has raised serious worries about the safety of food for hostel students.

A viral video allegedly shows a mouse swimming in chutney at the hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Sultanpur. The disturbing footage has sparked widespread attention and concern among viewers.

According to Telangana Today, students and BRSV activists are planning a protest over the situation, despite the hostel management's efforts to calm them. The video garnered hundreds of comments of people who condemn the below quality food served in the hostel. One user commented, "Those Hostel managements simply says " if u dont like u can vacate thats it... once i questioned about their food quality, simply they refused to give back my advance payment while vacating. very rude." While, another user said, "This is how you play with human life. Hostels are supposed to be safe havens, where students can focus on their studies without worrying about such nightmarish scenarios. Food safety is non-negotiable, and it’s high time we all take it seriously. Stay safe, everyone!"

Recently, officials from the Food Safety Department, Telangana, conducted a raid on the JNTUH mess at Sultanpur and found many violations. Fifteen kilograms of maida flour were found to be infested with black beetles and were discarded. Twenty-five kilograms of fungus-infested vegetables were also identified and discarded, the department reported. “The storeroom was found to be unhygienic with rodents and excessive rat excreta. The kitchen, wash area, and dining area were in unhygienic conditions. Food handlers were found without head caps, aprons, and medical records. The RO water plant was not working. A notice has been issued, and further action will be taken accordingly,” the department stated.