Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Which Way Will Nitish Go? Netizens Wonder If 'Paltu Ram' Will Switch Again

In Bihar, as vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections kicked off on June 4, the political atmosphere is intensifying. The counting process is underway at over 36 centers across the state, following voting that took place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Currently, Nitish Kumar's JDU is leading in 15 seats, with the NDA ahead in a total of 13 seats.

On the other hand, the Opposition's INDIA bloc is leading in 9 seats. Notably, the RJD maintains its position as the party with the highest vote share in Bihar, securing 23% of the total votes cast. Now it is on Nitish Kumar and his party that which Alliance he chooses NDA or INDIA Alliance. Meanwhile Funny memes related to this are going viral on social media.