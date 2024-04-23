"Look Between 'I' and 'P' on Your Keypad": YouTube India Shares Himesh Reshammiya's Song Screengrab to Participate in Keyboard Meme

Instead of discussing politics-related topics during Lok Sabha elections, netizens in India have turned their taste to different types of memes on social sites, some are also calling it' Keyboard Memes.' Over the past few days, memes have surfaced on social media websites, especially on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying the phrase “Look between _ and _ on your keyboard” like a crossword puzzle.

Taking this trend forward, YouTube India, on its official X handle, shared a picture of famous Bollywood singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya with 'Keyboard Meme' with captioned "Look between i and p on your keypad." After looking at the screen grab shared by the Google-owned streaming giant, it is learned that the grab was taken from Reshammiya's famous song 'Teraa Surroor', which was released 8 years ago in 2016.

YouTube India Participated in Social Media Trend:

look between i and p on your keypad 👀 pic.twitter.com/it6lvPWwbx — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) April 23, 2024

What Is the 'Look Between Y and P on Your Keypad' Trend on Social Media?

This new social media trend captured the attention of netizens worldwide, sparking curiosity and speculation. The trend started with people sharing a phrase called "Look between x and y on your keyboard." However, looking at your keyboard or keypad you will not find anything unique in it.

Checkout Some Keyboard Memes Shared on X by Users:

premalu is overrated



look between H and L on your keyboard pic.twitter.com/1FtjIvdamH — Cringineer 🍉 (@cring_i_neer) April 23, 2024

look between Y and P on your keypad. pic.twitter.com/v9klSewlKS — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 23, 2024

Guess who loves pets, look between Y and O on your keyboard 🫡 pic.twitter.com/nAviXGoshu — Paws for tails (@pawsfortailsind) April 23, 2024

How This Trend Started?

According to Indy.100, this trend began with a meme that was shared in May 2021 on 4Chan, an image-based website that allows anyone to share and comment on images anonymously. A K-On character was featured in a meme, with the message reading, "Look between T and O on your key bored".

Reading at the keyborad, you will see the letters Y, U, and I between T and O spell Yui, a character from an anime series which is about girls who form a band through their high school's music club.