Madhya Pradesh: Patient Caught Drinking Alcohol Inside Hospital, Video Goes Viral

Shocking video from hospital has surfaced on social media where a man who was admitted as a patient was seen drinking alcohol with his relatives inside govt hospital. This bizarre incident was from Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district has gone viral on social media. Patient, identified as Devendra Yadav, was admitted to the surgical ward when Nursing Officer Gayatri Chaudhary caught him and his companions drinking around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Seeing the shocking incident nurse confronted them, “You are doing this here. We work here to cure people. We treat patients, staying awake all night, exhausting ourselves, and you are doing this? Drink outside your house, but not in a hospital. This is like a temple for us.”

अस्पताल में मरीज भर्ती है और मरीज के साथ बेड पर बैठ शराब पी जा रही है.



और सबसे हैरान करने वाली बात यह है कि मरीज भी शराब पार्टी के मजे ले रहा है. घटना MP के अशोकनगर जिला अस्पताल का है. pic.twitter.com/WMxb5bZSot — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 1, 2025

Embarrassed by her stern rebuke, the relatives quickly apologized. The hospital administration launched an investigation after a video of the nurse's angry outburst went viral.