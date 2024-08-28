Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 50 Cows Thrown into Flooded River, 20 Dead; Shocking Video Surfaces

A video showing several cows being thrown into a swollen river in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media, leading to a police investigation. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday within the jurisdiction of the Nagod police station, reportedly involved 15 to 20 cows, though the exact number has not yet been confirmed. The video, which surfaced on Tuesday evening, depicts cows being thrown from a railway bridge into the Satna River near Bamhor. Following the video's circulation, police dispatched a team to the scene and have filed a case.

Four individuals—Beta Bagri, Ravi Bagri, Rampal Choudhary, and Rajlu Choudhary—are facing charges under the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, which prohibits cow slaughter, as well as under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to SP Satna, a case numbered 535/24 has been registered under sections 325 and 3(5) of the Indian Justice Code (BNS), 4/9 MP.

The police official reported that approximately 50 cows were involved, with 15 to 20 presumed dead. A rescue operation is currently underway, and the exact number of affected cows will be determined as the investigation progresses. Authorities are continuing their search for the accused and conducting further inquiries.