Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies of Heart Attack While Cycling In Orchha

Shocking Heart Attack Death of 7-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Health Concerns

Heart attack cases are alarmingly rising among children and young people in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In a tragic event, a 7-year-old boy named Raghav, also known as Honey Dubey, from Orchha in Niwari district, died of a heart attack while in his mother's arms.

Raghav was playing outside, riding his bicycle, when he suddenly felt severe chest pain. He immediately told his mother, who quickly sought help from neighbors and rushed him to the local hospital. Doctors there advised transferring him to Jhansi Medical College for further treatment.

However, while the family was on their way to the hospital, Raghav’s condition worsened rapidly. He cried out in pain, started vomiting, and eventually stopped breathing. His mother, a General Secretary in the BJP’s Women’s Wing, was left devastated by the sudden loss.

The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem, but doctors believe that poor dietary habits, including the consumption of junk food, are contributing to the rise in heart attack cases. They urge parents to avoid giving children unhealthy food, stressing that a diet of nutritious meals and cow’s milk is essential for young ones.