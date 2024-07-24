Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Discovers Piece Of Teeth Inside Chocolate; Disturbing Visuals Go Viral

In a startling incident from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, a retired school principal named Mayadevi Gupta discovered a set of four false teeth inside a chocolate. According to India Today, Gupta, who volunteers at a non-governmental organization, received the chocolate as a treat for a child's birthday. Days later, she was surprised by its crunchy texture. Upon closer inspection, she realized the hard object was a set of false teeth. “I got a coffee-flavored chocolate from a popular brand. After eating the chocolate, I felt something like a crunchy piece. But when I tried to chew it again, it was very hard. When I took it out, I was shocked to see it was a set of four false teeth,” Gupta recounted to India Today.

The chocolate had been given to Gupta by a student at a birthday party hosted by the NGO, where she regularly interacts with fellow volunteers. Following the incident, she reported the matter to the district Food and Drug Department in Khargone. HL Awasiya, an official with the Food Safety and Drug Administration, stated that an investigation is underway. A team has been deployed to look into the matter, and samples from the shop where the chocolates were purchased have been collected for laboratory analysis.

In a similar case earlier in June, a Mumbai doctor found a human finger inside an ice cream cone his sister had ordered online. The woman had used a grocery delivery app to order the ice cream along with other items. Upon discovering the finger, the doctor lodged a complaint with the ice cream company via Instagram and filed a police complaint. The initial probe confirmed that the object was indeed a human finger. Further investigation revealed that the finger belonged to an assistant operator manager working at the ice cream company.