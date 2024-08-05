Madhya Pradesh: White Tigress Meera Gives Birth to Three Tiger Cubs at Gwalior's Gandhi Zoological Park (Watch Video)

Madhya Pradesh: The Gandhi Zoological Park has seen an increase in the number of tigers. The zoo's female tiger, Meera, has given birth to three cubs: two white and one yellow. According to the zoo management, all three cubs and tigress Meera are healthy. Earlier, on June 28, the zoo's tigress Durga also gave birth to three cubs. Visitors can now see Durga's cubs, making the zoo a happier place. In less than two months, two tigresses at the zoo have given birth to cubs, all of whom are in good health.

Today, visitors will be able to see the 39-day-old tiger cubs. Additionally, tourists can suggest names for these cubs, and they will be named based on mutual agreement. Mayor Dr. Shobha Sikarwar, Chairman Manoj Singh Tomar, and Commissioner Harsh Singh will be present for this occasion.

Durga's cubs, born on June 28, were identified on International Tiger Day. Among these, there are two female cubs (yellow) and one male cub (white). Currently, the zoo has nine tigers: six yellow and three white, with four males and two females. The birth of new cubs adds to the zoo's joy and responsibility.