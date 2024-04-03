MakeMyTrip Boycott: Here's Why Popular Travel Portal is Trending on X

The hashtag #BoycottMakeMyTrip is currently trending on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Users have been tweeting against the website urging netizens to delete apps from their phones. Additionally, many are tweeting against another travel website, Goibibo, but what is the reason behind this trend? The main reason behind this is data privacy.

Users are encouraged to prioritize their data security by boycotting MakeMyTrip and uninstalling GoIbibo due to increasing concerns about privacy breaches, as stated by one user. Another user mentioned, "They are engaging in fraudulent activities with their users, which is unacceptable. Let's speak up against this." These concerns emerged following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court, urging the Centre to ensure data confidentiality for travel companies.

Users rally for data privacy, filing a PIL against MakeMyTrip and GoIbibo.

However, the court dismissed the petition today, citing a lack of representation from the Union of India. The court advised the petitioner to address the grievance with the Union of India. Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a BJP leader, filed the plea, highlighting that foreign travel companies not only gather data from the general public but also from lawmakers, Ministers, Judges of the Supreme Court and High Court, defense personnel, Civil Servants, and their families.

The petition raised concerns about several companies in India being partially or fully owned by Chinese investors. Moreover, it expressed worries about potential misuse of citizens' data, particularly Aadhar and passport details.

Chinese apps stealing data of Indians..



Me to MakeMyTrip & Goibibo :



It referenced the Supreme Court's ruling in the Justice Putaswamy Case, affirming the right to privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21. The Data Protection Committee, also known as the Justice Srikrishna Committee, recommended stringent laws for processing government-issued identity cards as sensitive personal data.

Section 3 of the DPDP Act 2023 specifies that the Act applies to digital data processing, both within and outside India, if goods or services are provided to data principals within India. Hence, the plea stressed the Centre's responsibility to seek clarification from travel companies, especially foreign ones, regarding data protection measures.

The petitioner proposed that the Centre should obtain written assurances from travel companies, particularly foreign ones, to maintain the confidentiality of citizens' data and adhere to the DPDP Act 2023 provisions thoroughly.

