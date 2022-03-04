Malaysian woman pushing 4 gas cylinders in one go, pic goes viral

The weight of a gas cylinder is about 30 kg. A photo is currently going viral on social media. It shows a woman carrying 4 cylinders in one go. Her smart trick of carrying four cylinders at a time has shocked everyone. Khairunisa, 30, of Terengganu, Malaysia, has been a gas cylinder supplier for the past three years. At the same time, she climbs up and down two-cylinder stairs together. So on the ground, it can easily pull four cylinders together at the same time. At the same time, she climbs up and down from stairs with two-cylinder together. Photos of her lifting the cylinder are going viral on social media. She has been doing this for the last few months. Earlier this work was done only by the male congregation. But now Khairunisa is seen working very hard to make a living.

Khairunisa learned last year to lift so many cylinders at once. At that time the company was short of manpower. Now she is an expert in this field. It delivers about 60 to 100 gas cylinders a day. Initially, people used to look at her in amazement as a woman carrying a cylinder. Because it is generally understood that this work belongs to men. So it was strange to see a woman lifting a cylinder. But now people have become accustomed to seeing Khairunisa lifting the cylinder. Khairunisa said that after the death of her husband, she takes care of her mother-in-law. She does whatever it takes to get there.People have also praised Khairusina for her hard work. Some have even offered a helping hand. A Hindi website has reported about this.