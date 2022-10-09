Man claims he found glass shards in Domino's pizza

A Mumbai man was in for an unpleasant shock when the pizza he ordered from Domino’s allegedly contained shards of glass in it. “2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india. This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting @dominos @jagograhakjago @fssaiindia. Not sure of ordering ever from Domino's,” the Twitter user wrote tagging Mumbai Police adding pictures of the food item.

Please write to customer care first. If they don't reply or give unsatisfactory reply, then you can think of legal remedy,” was the advice from the police department. In subsequent comments, the man also tweeted that the Domino’s outlet he ordered from was in Delta Garden, Mira road.To another question of whether the box was tampered with, the user wrote that he had ordered the pizza from Zomato and that the box was sealed. And Zomato did respond to the issue and asked for details.