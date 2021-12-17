Man who won 76 lakh rupees in 2002, wins 7.6 crore lottery again

A citizen in Washington, USA has won the lottery not once, but twice. Alvin Copeland, a resident of Suffolk, Virginia, has won the lottery for 1 million dollar. He had earlier won the lottery of Rs 76 lakh in 2002. Twice Alvin's fortunes have changed and his whole life has changed.

Alvin Copeland reportedly bought a Cash4Life ticket from the Seven-Eleven store in Suffolk, according to local media reports. Alvin has been bidding on the same number to this day and this time too he has not changed the number. After purchasing the tickets, he realized that the five numbers 8-11-25-45-48, which he had bid for the draw on December 4, were correct. After that, Alvin's life changed. Alvin has won the lottery worth about Rs 7.6 crore. Alvin said he would spend the money on his family. "My luck helped others. Earlier, in 2002, he won the lottery for Rs 76 lakh. At that time, he bought a ticket for 2 dollar. But at that time, he had no idea that he would win the lottery," said Alvin.