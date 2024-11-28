Meet Ava: The 3-Year-Old Golden Tiger from Thailand Stealing Hearts Online with Her Adorable Charm (See Pics)

Ava, a three-year-old tigress has become an internet sensation from past few days. Born on February 16, 2021, at the Chiang Mai Night Safari in Thailand, Ava is one of the rarest variants of Bengal tigers known as golden tigers, distinguished by their unique coloration resulting from a recessive gene. Photos of this cute golden tigress has gone viral on social media.

This genetic trait makes them exceptionally uncommon, with fewer than 30 golden tigers known to exist in captivity globally, making Ava and her sister Luna particularly special.

Since her debut on social media, Ava has garnered immense popularity, with posts about her receiving tens of thousands of likes and shares within days. Her playful demeanor and friendly nature especially towards children have further endeared her to fans. Comments on social media often refer to her as a "cute little kitten" or joke about her being "cuter than your crush". The Chiang Mai Night Safari has reported that the attention surrounding Ava is expected to boost tourism to the park, where visitors can see her daily from 11 AM to 2 Pm