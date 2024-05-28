“Milega Na Sachiv Ji”: Panchayat 3 Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Jitendra Kumar’s Show Returns for Season 3

Season 3 of the beloved comedy series "Panchayat" arrived on Amazon Prime Video on May 28th, and fans wasted no time in expressing their delight through hilarious memes on social media. The eight-episode season, known for its witty script, has ignited a meme fest on X.

Some of the memes are mentioned below:

Meme tribute in Panchayat 3 😂😂#PanchayatOnPrimepic.twitter.com/OzYJsFg5R6 — Torsades De pointes (@Gaurabeyyyyy) May 28, 2024

Rohit Sharma fc Virat Kohli fc ft Panchayat 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6yoh3NSNMY — Nisha  (@NishaRo45_) May 28, 2024

"Panchayat," one of the most popular comedy series on OTT platforms, focuses on rural life in modern India. Panchayat revolves around Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who becomes the Panchayat secretary in Phulera. The third season delves into the village's political landscape.

"Panchayat 3" is streaming on Prime Video. All episodes are available to watch.

Jitendra Kumar portrays Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Tripathi, who struggles to adjust to his new life in Phulera. Neena Gupta plays Pradhan Manju Devi, while Raghubir Yadav portrays her husband, who manages the daily operations. The series also features Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar in prominent roles.

Watch Panchayat 3 trailer here: