“Milega Na Sachiv Ji”: Panchayat 3 Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Jitendra Kumar’s Show Returns for Season 3
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2024 07:38 PM2024-05-28T19:38:15+5:302024-05-28T19:41:45+5:30
Season 3 of the beloved comedy series "Panchayat" arrived on Amazon Prime Video on May 28th, and fans wasted no time in expressing their delight through hilarious memes on social media. The eight-episode season, known for its witty script, has ignited a meme fest on X.
Some of the memes are mentioned below:
#Panchayat#Panchayat3#Fulera#Sachivji#bawaalpic.twitter.com/acLLRNhLqb— Surjit Singh (@SurjitSing89258) May 28, 2024
समय के पहले कोई नहीं जायेगा ।— Umesh RaThor (@AmanR00) May 28, 2024
It Hurts yrr😔@TheViralFever#panchayat#Panchayatpic.twitter.com/pPCGOX3Xh7
Meme tribute in Panchayat 3 😂😂#PanchayatOnPrimepic.twitter.com/OzYJsFg5R6— Torsades De pointes (@Gaurabeyyyyy) May 28, 2024
सचिव जी- ये आदमी एक लाइन में किसी का बीपी बड़ा सकता है। 🤤#panchayat season pic.twitter.com/RoTsEvLLm7— Ask (@Aask_0) May 28, 2024
Rohit Sharma fc Virat Kohli fc ft Panchayat 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6yoh3NSNMY— Nisha (@NishaRo45_) May 28, 2024
"Panchayat," one of the most popular comedy series on OTT platforms, focuses on rural life in modern India. Panchayat revolves around Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who becomes the Panchayat secretary in Phulera. The third season delves into the village's political landscape.
"Panchayat 3" is streaming on Prime Video. All episodes are available to watch.
Jitendra Kumar portrays Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Tripathi, who struggles to adjust to his new life in Phulera. Neena Gupta plays Pradhan Manju Devi, while Raghubir Yadav portrays her husband, who manages the daily operations. The series also features Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar in prominent roles.
