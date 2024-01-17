Monkeys With iPhone: Phone Exchanged for Frooti in Playful Rooftop Comedy at Vrindavan Temple (Watch Video)

A viral video on Instagram shows monkeys perched atop a structure, with one holding a man's expensive iPhone. A crowd gathers around, attempting to help the man recover his phone from the monkey. A deal is struck by offering the monkey a pack of Frooti. Upon catching the drink, the monkey promptly drops the phone, which is skillfully caught by an alert person on the ground.

— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 17, 2024

Monkey-related incidents are a common issue in Indian cities like Mathura and Vrindavan, where these animals, known for their mischievous behaviour, often snatch personal belongings from people.

The shared clip on Instagram claims that the incident occurred at Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan on January 6. The story highlights the smart and strategic behaviour exhibited by these urban monkeys as they navigate human environments.

