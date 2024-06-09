Mumbai Rains: Funny Memes and Jokes Surface Amid Surprise Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms in the City

Mumbai recently experienced a surprise spell of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, catching many residents off guard. Despite the inconvenience and disruptions, the city’s undying spirit shone through as social media quickly filled with funny memes and jokes. The city's central areas, including Dadar and Kurla, are currently bearing the brunt of nature's fury, with rain bands intensifying and promising to persist in the coming hours. While many social media users cheered the onset of rainy season in the city, a few others highlighted the poor sewage system of the city which led to waterlogging after overnight rainfall. Let us have a look at some of the funny memes that have flooded social media.



#MumbaiRains

Coming all together...

Modi Oath Ceremony,

IND vs Pak,

& Mumbai Rains pic.twitter.com/I74glF48yG — Vaibhav (@vrushv14) June 9, 2024