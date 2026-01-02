Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen in Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Within Week

A few days back, a CCTV footage of the Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat train went viral on the internet in which a student couple are seen engaged in sexual activity onboard a moving train. They are now engaged, and they will likely get married soon, according to media reports.

After the MMS of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) leaked on social media sites, parents of both confirmed that the engagement has already taken place and the private wedding will take place within the week.

नमो भारत ट्रेन का शर्मनाक वीडियो वायरल।



दोनों की नई उम्र हे लेकिन इस तरह से खुलेआम इस तरह की हरकत नहीं करनी चाहिए।



According to reports, the family members said that both are adults and are from the same community. Both are pursuing higher education at reputed institutions. The female student seen in the viral MMS video is pursuing a BCA programme, and the boy is studying B.Tech in Engineering.

Pressure On Family After CCTV Footage Surfaces

The CCTV Video of the RRTS Namo Bharat Train, which is said to be from November 2025, has been confirmed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which operates the network, and was shared by an employee of the firm after recording it on his mobile phone.

After the video leaked on social media sites, both families of Ghaziabad reportedly faced embarrassment and decided to end their marriage. As per NewsX, both were stopped attending classes after the MMS leaked to avoid further shaming. It was also reported that the girl was sent to stay with relatives far from her original location to avoid further attention. Families of both came under intense pressure from society after the clip went viral.

The 21-year-old male comes from a farming family, while the female student is also well-established. After the video, the students went through a deep depression and attempted suicide. Seeing this, elder members of both families came to gather and advise marriage to stop further embarrassment and untoward scenes.

The male student's father accepts his son's mistake for performing a sexual act on a train and spoils the image of both families. He said that marriage will be the ultimate solution for their mistakes. The engagement was conducted privately, with no outsiders invited and no photographs or videos allowed.

An FIR was registered against Rishabh, the NCRTC employee who leaked the CCTV footage on December 22, 2025, at Muradnagar police station, based on a complaint by Dushyant Kumar, Security Head of DBRRTS. Investigation revealed that the accused had used his mobile phone and recorded the CCTV footage, violating company rules. He was dismissed from the service and further action has been taken against him.