RRTS Train Viral Video: CCTV Footage of Couple’s Intercourse on Ghaziabad–Meerut Train Leaked; Investigation On

CCTV footage of a couple in which they are engaged in sexual intercourse in a moving Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Namo Bharat train, which runs between Ghaziabad and Meerut, went viral on social media, prompting police to investigate the alleged viral video of two passengers involved in a sexual act.

The police said that they are in touch with the officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which operates the network, to find out the facts behind the viral MMS video. An NCRTC official said the videos are from November 2025 and an investigation has been initiated in the case, reported Hindustan Times.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 24, 2025, and came to light after the purported video, purposely recorded on a mobile phone, allegedly by an employee from a live CCTV feed. NCRT had not launched any complaint until Saturday, citing the absence of any report from commuters, according to The Times of India.

NCRTC official said that there was no complaint filed by any commuter, and no FIR was lodged regarding the incident. He informed the newspaper that the couple in the viral video are not staff members, but the video was captured on a mobile phone and leaked.

In a viral CCTV video, it can be heard the train announcements in the background. The female passenger was seen wearing a blue uniform, while in the distance, a third passenger was also seen seated two rows behind the couple. According to Hindustan Times, the incident took place when the RRTS train was approaching the Modinagar (North) station.

Ghaziabad police senior official said that they began an investigation into the viral clip and asked the station house officer to inquire and be in touch with the officials of NCRTC.

Note: LokmatTimes.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral videos.