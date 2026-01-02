Viral Videos: Drunk Partygoers Create Chaos on Bengaluru and Gurugram Roads on New Year’s Eve

Like every year, the New Year celebration in several metro cities such as Bengaluru, Noida, Gurugram bring chaos and makes more harder for police personnel. Late-night parties, drunk driving and lying on roads are the most common visuals which get viral on social sites.

This year, Bengaluru and Gurugram came into the spotlight as thousands of partygoers reportedly created scenes while welcoming the New Year 2026. Videos surfaced on the internet have sparked debate. Videos concerned about public behaviour and safety.

Bengaluru Never Disappoints on New Year - Drunk Girl being taken away by Police pic.twitter.com/L0fCIbuliY — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 1, 2026

One of the videos shows women police personnel escorting a drunk woman through a crowded street as she was not in her senses as she struggled to walk on the road. Her clothes were inappropriate and appeared dishevelled in the shared video. Police personnel and onlookers assist her while some record the scene.

Fun Without Responsibility Is a Curse: Bengaluru Deserves Better Than Drunken Street Chaos



This is not the culture of Bengaluru. Do not ruin the image of Namma Bengaluru by turning our roads into places of chaos in the name of parties and New Year celebrations. Seeing youths… pic.twitter.com/OIS5XkgP0S — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) January 1, 2026

In another viral video show multiple people are seen heavily intoxicated, leaning on friends or strangers for support. Bystanders try to shield them from the crowd or help adjust their clothing. These scenes have sparked concerns about safety, privacy, and public behaviour.

Also Read | London Viral Video: Couple Caught on Camera Having Sex on Moving Double-Decker Bus in Hayes.

Social media users claimed that the clips are from the Koramangala area in Bengaluru and these visuals are common in the are during the New Year celebration. Reacting to the video, a man said, “It’s common in Koramangala. Earlier, people were modest enough not to make such videos. But Gen Z seems to have to upload everything on the internet these days."

A video from Gurugram's Sector 29, has gone viral on social media, showing intoxicated people lying on the road. Another video shows individuals wandering on empty streets late at night, clearly intoxicated.

Several women were seen unable to walk properly due to the after-effects of heavy drinking, while some men could be spotted vomiting near their vehicles or transport points. A few individuals appeared completely passed out on roadsides as friends tried to carry or support them. Others were seen sitting on pavements, waiting for their cabs, holding their footwear in their hands, suggesting exhaustion, intoxication, or both.