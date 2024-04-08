Netzines Reacts as MS Dhoni Drops Simple Catch Off Andre Russell in CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash (See Tweets)

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni dropped a straightforward catch behind the stumps off Andre Russell during their IPL clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk Stadium on April 8.

A slow off-cutter from Mustafizur Rahman took Russell's outside edge and went to Dhoni at a comfortable height. However, the 42-year-old wicketkeeper stretched his right hand and couldn't hold onto the regulation chance.

Fortunately for CSK, the miss didn't prove costly as Russell was dismissed soon after for 10 runs off 10 balls.

Dhoni has been in good keeping form this season, particularly against spinners, despite a slight decrease in agility. He underwent knee surgery during the offseason after playing with the injury in the 2023 season, which CSK won for a fifth time.

After Dhoni's dropped catch, however, it sparked a reaction from fans on Twitter, who commented on the ease of the chance.

Brief score in the first innings:

Kolkata Knight Riders 137/9 (20 overs) Shreyas Iyer 34 (32 balls) Sunil Narine 27 (--)

Chennai Super Kings (bowling) Ravindra Jadeja 3-18 (4 overs) Tushar Deshpande 3-33 (4 overs)