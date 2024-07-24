Nigerian Man Sets Guinness World Record for Longest Twerking

Babajide Israel Adebanjo from Nigeria has set a new Guinness World Record by twerking for an impressive 3 hours and 30 minutes. Adebanjo achieved this feat in January as part of an effort to raise awareness about depression. He recently confirmed the record on TikTok after receiving official recognition from Guinness World Records.

Adebanjo shared a video of the acceptance email from Guinness World Record, expressing his excitement and gratitude. "We are beyond thrilled to announce that our record-breaking achievement has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records," he wrote. He also acknowledged the support from friends, family, and colleagues who helped him reach this milestone. "We're incredibly proud to have set a new standard in twerking, and we couldn't have done it without your energy, enthusiasm, and support," Adebanjo added.

Understanding Twerking: Twerking involves rapid, repeated hip thrusts and shaking of the buttocks. Although Adebanjo performed his record attempt in a standing position, twerking is often done with a low, squatting stance. The dance style originated in the bounce music scene of New Orleans, Louisiana, and has gained widespread popularity in mainstream culture.