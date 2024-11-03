Old Couple Steals Hearts with Dance at Mohit Chauhan Concert in Patna – Watch Viral Video

A video of elderly couple dancing on the tunes of Mohit Chavan during his Patna concert has gone viral on social media. This couple proves that age is just a number and love doubles as we grow old. In a video shared by Instagram user Vikash Verma, a couple can be seen dancing hand-in-hand to Chauhan’s rendition of Matargashti from the 2015 Bollywood film Tamasha.

With Chauhan performing live on stage, the couple swayed in sync, visibly lost in each other and the music, capturing the attention and admiration of viewers online. The comments section was flooded with love and appreciation, with one user saying, "Either this or nothing," while another added, "If marriage looks like this, then why not?" Another comment resonated with many: "Got to witness true love in the era of situationships."

In a time when relationships can often feel transient, this couple’s joyful, carefree dance serves as a beautiful reminder of the strength found in companionship and the magic of shared, timeless moments.