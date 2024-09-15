Onam Tragedy In Kerala: Man Chokes To Death During Idli Eating Competition In Palakkad

A 49-year-old man, Suresh, tragically lost his life during an Onam eating contest in Walayar. The incident occurred on Saturday as he was participating in a competition organized by a local club. Suresh choked on idlis while attempting to consume a large quantity of food. Despite efforts from onlookers to assist him and remove the obstruction, he unfortunately passed away shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital.

“Four people participated in the contest which had about 60 spectators. The contest was to eat plain idli without any dishes. While other participants started the contest by eating one idli, Suresh took three idlis at one go. Within a minute, he felt uneasiness and choking, and collapsed. We rushed him to a nearby clinic first and then to a private hospital in the vicinity. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead,” said one of the eyewitnesses.

P B Gireesh, Pudussery grama panchayat member from Pudur ward, told TNIE that Suresh was a very active person. “The residents of Alamaram were holding various games and mini contests for the local people as part of the Onam celebrations when this tragic incident occurred. He collapsed around noon. He was working as a truck driver and living with his mother Kollapura Panchali,” Gireesh said.