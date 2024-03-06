Parle-G 'Dark' Variant Sparks Social Media Frenzy: Users React

The introduction of a new variant of Parle-G has set social media abuzz, with users expressing a myriad of reactions to the rapper associated with this latest edition. Notably, Parle-G, an 85-year-old biscuit, has become an integral part of the Indian palate, cherished for its unique taste. The brand remains a favorite for many, consumed during morning and evening routines, and continues to be among the top-selling biscuit brands.



Now Parle G is dark too ☠️ — Kritika - Content Writer (@KritikaA1430) March 5, 2024

dark parle g? why would they just do that? — Chiro (@ruxchiro) March 5, 2024

Unpopular opinion but regular Parle G is much better than Dark Parle G.

Witch colour is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/sEQSzu3aa4 — Ramsa Chaudhary (@Ramkishor_jaat_) March 5, 2024

Yummy 🤤😋

Dark Parle G >>> Oreo pic.twitter.com/EgDt8h3zRb — ANU 🫶🏻 (@Anu09_) March 5, 2024

Me after watching Dark Parle G EXISTS🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ap7E2vYgBH — Oldhood Humour (@OldhoodHumour) March 5, 2024

I don't know if it's real or not but @ParleFamily please consider start making it this looks so damn delicious#dark#darkparleGpic.twitter.com/Is2fmRQtIW — Sarthak (@SarthAk471) March 6, 2024

Despite the absence of official confirmation from Parle G Products, speculation about the taste of the new variant is rife among consumers. Additionally, the lack of mention of "Dark Parle-G" on the official website has sparked debate regarding its authenticity.

