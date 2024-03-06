Parle-G 'Dark' Variant Sparks Social Media Frenzy: Users React

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 6, 2024 02:29 PM2024-03-06T14:29:17+5:302024-03-06T14:29:45+5:30

The introduction of a new variant of Parle-G has set social media abuzz, with users expressing a myriad of ...

The introduction of a new variant of Parle-G has set social media abuzz, with users expressing a myriad of reactions to the rapper associated with this latest edition. Notably, Parle-G, an 85-year-old biscuit, has become an integral part of the Indian palate, cherished for its unique taste. The brand remains a favorite for many, consumed during morning and evening routines, and continues to be among the top-selling biscuit brands.
 

Despite the absence of official confirmation from Parle G Products, speculation about the taste of the new variant is rife among consumers. Additionally, the lack of mention of "Dark Parle-G" on the official website has sparked debate regarding its authenticity.
 

