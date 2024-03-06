Parle-G 'Dark' Variant Sparks Social Media Frenzy: Users React
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 6, 2024 02:29 PM2024-03-06T14:29:17+5:302024-03-06T14:29:45+5:30
The introduction of a new variant of Parle-G has set social media abuzz, with users expressing a myriad of reactions to the rapper associated with this latest edition. Notably, Parle-G, an 85-year-old biscuit, has become an integral part of the Indian palate, cherished for its unique taste. The brand remains a favorite for many, consumed during morning and evening routines, and continues to be among the top-selling biscuit brands.
Whats Dark Parle-G now 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/y8pLWk6O9f— Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) March 5, 2024
Now Parle G is dark too ☠️— Kritika - Content Writer (@KritikaA1430) March 5, 2024
dark parle g? why would they just do that?— Chiro (@ruxchiro) March 5, 2024
Unpopular opinion but regular Parle G is much better than Dark Parle G.— Ramsa Chaudhary (@Ramkishor_jaat_) March 5, 2024
Yummy 🤤😋— ANU 🫶🏻 (@Anu09_) March 5, 2024
Me after watching Dark Parle G EXISTS🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ap7E2vYgBH— Oldhood Humour (@OldhoodHumour) March 5, 2024
I don't know if it's real or not but @ParleFamily please consider start making it this looks so damn delicious#dark#darkparleGpic.twitter.com/Is2fmRQtIW— Sarthak (@SarthAk471) March 6, 2024
Despite the absence of official confirmation from Parle G Products, speculation about the taste of the new variant is rife among consumers. Additionally, the lack of mention of "Dark Parle-G" on the official website has sparked debate regarding its authenticity.