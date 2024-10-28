Passenger Assaulted by RPF After Pulling Emergency Chain Over AC Problem on Patna-Kota Express (Watch Video)

A video of RPF officers forcibly dragging a passenger from the AC compartment of the Patna-Kota Express has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern. The incident involved Anant Pandey, who pulled the emergency chain due to persistent complaints about inadequate AC cooling that went unaddressed.

According to reports, Pandey initially pulled the emergency chain near Ayodhya to stop the train after expressing his frustrations about the poor air conditioning. However, he repeated this action two more times, escalating tensions among other passengers. When the train arrived at Charbagh station around 11:30 PM, a group of approximately 10 RPF officers, along with the train's Ticket Checking Staff (TTE), allegedly assaulted Pandey and forcibly removed him from his coach, as depicted in the viral video shared on October 28.

A passanger onboard Patna-Kota Express pulled the chain after "AC not cooling" complaint went unheard. His complaint was finally acknowledged but not the way he was expecting. pic.twitter.com/o1SOaxRntV — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 28, 2024

Following the altercation, Pandey was taken to the RPF office, charged with a violation, and subsequently presented in a railway court, where he was granted bail. The incident has sparked discussions about passenger rights and the responsibilities of railway authorities to address complaints effectively.