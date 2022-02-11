Promise Day: Make promises to your love ones with these beautiful messages

The love week means Valentine's week has begun from Rose Day. Valentine's week is especially for lovers, friends, and family on these days the people celebrate their love and bond for each other. The week started with Rose day on 7th February and ends on 8th February with Valentine's week, in middle days like Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day comes. And today lover will be celebrating Promise Day. In every relationship promises are important, promise to love each other till end, promise to stay loyal, promise to be there for each other in every situation and so on. And today on this special day let's promise something to your partner with these beautiful messages.

I promise to love you more with each passing day! Thanks for being in my life. Happy Promise Day.

Hold my hand and I promise I’ll never let you go. Happy Promise Day dear!

Maybe I’m too late to be your first. But right now, I’m preparing myself to be your last. I Promise.

Promise me you’ll always remember you’re braver than you believe, you are stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.

Happy Promise Day to the one who makes me laugh on my happy days, and smile on my bad days.

I promise to be your biggest support system in this whole world. Whatever decision you make in life, always remember that I am here for you. Happy Promise Day.