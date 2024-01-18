'Railway Minister Should Resign': Twitterati Reacts After Video of TTE Beating Passenger Onboard Barauni-Lucknow Express Goes Viral

A video depicting a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) assaulting a passenger on Barauni-Lucknow Express (15203) has gone viral on social media. A user, @AshishSinghKiJi, shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) captioning, "Do they have the freedom to beat up people like this, tagging Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav? Why does this happen in the system?" The user has also demanded action against the TTE in this case.

BIG BREAKING



The video is from today. TT is beating like this in Barauni-Lucknow Express (15203).



Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, tell me do you have the freedom to beat these people like this? Are goons named after TT? Why is it in the system?



The video is clear, take… pic.twitter.com/jmfNyyq4LT — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) January 18, 2024

After the video surfaced on social media, netizens reacted to the TTE's behavior. A user named MBA MA BTECHIT (@svmbaekohau) stated, "Railways Minister should resign: multiple accidents with casualties, ticketed passengers sometimes unable to travel due to unreserved people taking their seats, now these types of incidents too!"

Railways Minister should resign : multiple accidents with casualties, ticketed pax sometimes unable to travel due to unreserved people taking their seats, now these types of incidents too! — Sriram (彬彬), MBA MA BTECHIT (@svmbaekohau) January 18, 2024

Another user, Rajesh Shau (@askrajeshsahu), expressed in his post that, "There is no status for the poor in this country. There are evil people in the government system who do not allow innocent people to live. They think of them as insects. He himself had been like this once, but as soon as he got the job, his hatred of the poor filled his heart. See the impact of this TT. He must be beating many such people every day. He is not afraid of the system. Taking bribes made his skin thick. Now, if this continues in the system, we all will surely suffer."

वीडियो आज का है। बरौनी-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस (15203) में टीटी इस तरह से पिटाई कर रहा।



रेल मंत्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी, बताएं कि क्या इन लोगों को ऐसे पीटने की आजादी है? क्या टीटी के नाम पर गुंडे रखे गए हैं? ये सिस्टम में क्यों है?



वीडियो साफ है, कार्रवाई कीजिए। और हां, जनता को… pic.twitter.com/Cl5XYxl3GC — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) January 18, 2024

Earlier, several incidents of TTE beating passengers onboard have been reported. In a similar case, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) allegedly assaulted and kicked a passenger out of a running train near a station a short distance from Rampur junction on Sunday night. While railway officials have recorded statements from eyewitnesses supporting this fact, the TTE claimed that the passenger jumped from the train himself when asked for a ticket.

The incident allegedly occurred on the Varanasi-Dehradun Janata Express near Shahzadnagar station, 15 km from Rampur Junction, while the train was running at high speed.