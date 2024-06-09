Rajasthan: Camel Bumps into Car In Hanumangarh, Breaks Glass, Bonnet, Cries for Rescue (Watch Now)

An unfortunate incident occurred in the Hanumangarh area of Rajasthan on Saturday night. A car collided with a camel, causing damage to the vehicle and injuries to the animal. A video of the collision circulated online, showing the distressed camel on the car's bonnet after the accident.

The collision resulted in significant damage to the car, breaking its glass and denting the bonnet under the weight of the camel. Fortunately, locals were able to free the camel from being stuck, although it did sustain some injuries. Despite the seriousness of the crash, the passengers in the car survived the incident.

The car took the impact of the collision, with shattered glass and crushed front seats. This highlighted the risks of vehicle-animal collisions, particularly in poorly illuminated areas where visibility is limited.

It is worth noting that the camel involved in the collision was not hitched to a cart, typically equipped with radium stickers to warn vehicles in the dark. This lack of visibility led to the collision, as the car hit the camel's rear side and propelled it onto the bonnet.