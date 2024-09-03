Rajasthan: College Girls Thrash Shopkeeper in Kuchaman for Asking Their Friend to Say "I Love You" for Phone Recharge

Amid ongoing protests sparked by molestation and rape cases across the country, another disturbing incident came to light on Tuesday. A video has surfaced showing a group of college girls beating a man for allegedly demanding that their friend say "I Love You" before he would recharge her mobile phone.

The incident occurred in Rajasthan's Kuchaman area when a female student visited a shop to recharge her phone. The shopkeeper, whose identity has not been revealed, made the inappropriate request, asking the girl to say "I love you" before he would process the recharge. Feeling uncomfortable and disrespected, the girl reported the incident to her college friends, who decided to confront the shopkeeper.

A video of the confrontation has since gone viral, showing the girls beating the shopkeeper and parading him through the area. The shopkeeper, who reportedly operates an e-Mitra center located near the Sikar Road bus stand, attempted to flee the scene by closing his shop, but locals and the girls managed to catch him.

Some bystanders also joined in, encouraging the girls to continue thrashing the accused. The police later arrived at the scene and took the shopkeeper into custody.