Rajat Dalal Knocks Down Biker On Busy Road With SUV Speeding Over 140 Kmph, Says 'Roz Ka Yahi Kaam Hai Mera' (Watch Video)

A video allegedly featuring social media influencer Rajat Dalal has gone viral, drawing significant criticism from netizens. The video reportedly shows Dalal driving at over 140 km/h on a busy road. As he speeds, he hits a biker and doesn’t stop to check on the victim.

In the video, a woman sitting next to him can be heard asking Dalal to slow down, to which he casually responds, "Don't worry." After hitting the biker, the woman expresses concern, saying, "Sir, he fell down. Sir, don't do this." Dalal dismisses her concerns, stating, "Okay, I will not return... he fell down, it doesn't matter. This is my daily work." He then slows down the vehicle. The video appears to have been filmed by someone sitting in the back seat of the car.

The viral video has sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding Dalal's arrest. The video is trending on X (formerly Twitter), and people are tagging the Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram police, urging them to take action. However, it has been reported that no police complaint has been filed against him yet, and the exact location of the incident remains unclear.

This is not the first time Rajat Dalal has been involved in a controversy. In June of this year, he was arrested by Ahmedabad police for allegedly beating, kidnapping, and humiliating an 18-year-old boy. The incident began when the boy posted a selfie taken in Dalal’s gym on social media, with the caption, "Seeing your face in the gym every morning spoils my day." The post angered Dalal, who then tracked down the boy, kidnapped him, and subjected him to severe abuse.

Dalal and his accomplices allegedly beat the boy, forced him to make abusive statements on camera, smeared his face with cow dung, made him clean a bathroom, and even urinated on him when he became unconscious. They also filmed the entire ordeal and made the video viral.