Raksha Bandhan Tragedy: Tortured by Jilted Lover, Girl Ties Rakhi to Brothers Before Dying in Telangana Hospital (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident on Raksha Bandhan, a young girl in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district tragically passed away after tying a Rakhi to her brothers for the last time. The minor, a Polytechnic student from a tribal hamlet in Narsimhulapet Mandal, had been relentlessly harassed by a jilted lover, leading her to consume insecticide in a suicide attempt two days ago. After an emotional farewell, she passed away hours later.

According to a report by Samayam Telugu, the minor girl, a resident of a tribal hamlet in Narsimhulapet Mandal, was a second-year Polytechnic student at a private college in Kodad. A young man had been reportedly harassing her, pursuing her under the guise of love. Unable to withstand the relentless harassment, the girl decided to end her life. Two days ago, she consumed insecticide in a suicide attempt, according to the report. Her relatives then rushed her to Mahabubabad Area Hospital for treatment. The girl received treatment at the hospital until today morning.

Realizing that her end was near, she expressed a desire to tie a Rakhi to her younger brothers one last time. Her brothers were called to the hospital last night for her to tie Rakhi and she kissed them on the forehead, expressing her love, bond, affection and care. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. She tragically passed few hours after tying Rakhi, claim reports. She made them promise to take good care of their parents. Shortly after this emotional moment, she passed away. The Narsimhulapet police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, including taking action against the accused person.



