Real Cobra Coils Around Shiva Lingam in Andhra Pradesh; Shocking Video of Snake From Srisailam Temple Emerges

A huge king Cobra was spotted in a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam district on Tuesday, July 16. The snake was seen coiling itself around the Shiva Lingam of the temple, leaving devotees in surprise.

According to the report, a video is from a temple in Pathala Ganga of Srisailam district in Andhra Pradesh. It can be learned that the clip was shot by some devotees in the shrine.

A video of the Cobra wrapped Shiva Lingam in the shrine went viral on social media. In the video, a huge snake is seen seating coiling a Shiva Lingam covered with leaves in front of a pond.

King Cobra Coils Around Shiva Lingam in Andhra Pradesh Temple

After news of the a cobra in the shrine went viral, devotees and people from surrounding areas visited the temple to see the snake.