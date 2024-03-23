Rishabh Pant Back in Action: Social Media Abuzz with Fans' Reactions (See Tweets)

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant returned to competitive cricket in the March 23 IPL match against the Punjab Kings after a 14-month absence. Pant suffered a serious car accident in December 2022 and underwent extensive surgery during his rehabilitation. Fans on social media expressed excitement about Pant's return, sharing a variety of reactions.

Here's how fans reacted:

Today we are going to witness pant-a-stic innings 🔥#RishabhPantpic.twitter.com/sYOiHrlGYD — Likhit MSDian (@LIKHITRTF) March 23, 2024

Finally Rishabh Pant is back on the field🔥



Welcome Back, @RishabhPant17 🦁pic.twitter.com/aNTKNBTyt1 — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) March 23, 2024

I'm not crying, Are you🥺.

I don't know why i am feeling emotional..

After nearly 450 days the wait has over🥹

Our champ is going to play cricket today..

Special special day in my life... ❤️❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🫶🏻#RishabhPant welcome back PANT 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/uzLRQ6Py0z — 🆁🅿 17 ☆ 𝒜𝐵𝐻𝐼𝒩𝒜𝒩𝐼 ☆ (@ABHINANI1709) March 23, 2024

So happy to see Rishabh Pant back and smiling. This comeback is a motivation for everyone whose body is healing at some level, never give up! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0rnBFUts3g — Snap (@ObsessionSnap) March 23, 2024

RISHABH PANT IS BACK ON CHARGE AFTER 15 MONTHS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RP8aYNsMwf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2024

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant expressed his confidence ahead of their IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings, emphasizing that he isn't overly concerned about the team's previous season's form. Pant marked his long-awaited return to the IPL on March 23 in the match against Punjab Kings in Mohali. The Capitals had finished 9th in the points table last year, notably without Pant, who was recovering from a car accident in December 2022.

After undergoing a 14-month recovery process aided by the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Pant was declared fit to play as a wicketkeeper-batter for the IPL 2024 season. He was swiftly reinstated as Delhi Capitals' captain as well. Ahead of the match, Pant engaged in wicketkeeping practice, expressing readiness for the game despite losing the toss. He mentioned that he would have opted to bat first, noting the slower nature of the pitch.

Reflecting on his comeback, Pant described it as an emotional moment but stressed that he is focused on enjoying the present without dwelling too much on the future. Delhi Capitals, yet to clinch an IPL title, have prepared diligently for the new campaign, as indicated by Pant's positive outlook.

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI for the match featured David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ishant Sharma. Notably, Delhi opted for four overseas batters in their lineup.

On the other side, Punjab Kings' Playing XI comprised Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, and Shashank Singh.