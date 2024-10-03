Russian TikToker Dies During Livestream: Arina Glazunova Passes Away After Falling Down Subway Stairs (Watch Video)

October 3, 2024

Arina Glazunova, a 27-year-old Russian TikToker, has died after a tragic accident while walking through the city of Tbilisi, Georgia, with a friend. Glazunova was recording a video on the streets of Tbilisi while talking to the camera and, at one point during the broadcast, when the TikToker was focusing on her friend, she suffered a terrible fall. Arina Glazunova fell down the stairs of a Tbilisi subway station. 

The video she was recording captured the moment when the young woman fell down the stairs.    The girl died as a result of severe injuries sustained in the fall. Arina Glazunova suffered a fracture at the base of her skull, as well as other bruises all over her body. The 24-year-old from Moscow was singing along to the song “For The Last Time” by the Russian boyband Hunger BoysWhile looking at the camera, she didn’t see the edge of a wall and fell headfirst into an underground passageLocal reports say she was taken to the hospital but sadly died from head injuries and a broken neck

