Russian TikToker Dies During Livestream: Arina Glazunova Passes Away After Falling Down Subway Stairs (Watch Video)

Arina Glazunova, a 27-year-old Russian TikToker, has died after a tragic accident while walking through the city of Tbilisi, Georgia, with a friend. Glazunova was recording a video on the streets of Tbilisi while talking to the camera and, at one point during the broadcast, when the TikToker was focusing on her friend, she suffered a terrible fall. Arina Glazunova fell down the stairs of a Tbilisi subway station.

NEW: Woman falls to her death after tripping over a wall while singing and dancing with a friend



Arina Glazunova’s last moments were captured on video by a friend in Tbilisi, Georgia, on September 27



The 24-year-old from Moscow was singing along to the song “For The Last Time”… pic.twitter.com/4KZ5yzTNdz — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) October 2, 2024

The video she was recording captured the moment when the young woman fell down the stairs. The girl died as a result of severe injuries sustained in the fall. Arina Glazunova suffered a fracture at the base of her skull, as well as other bruises all over her body. The 24-year-old from Moscow was singing along to the song “For The Last Time” by the Russian boyband Hunger BoysWhile looking at the camera, she didn’t see the edge of a wall and fell headfirst into an underground passageLocal reports say she was taken to the hospital but sadly died from head injuries and a broken neck