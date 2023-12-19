Saif Ali Khan gets confused between Kareena Kapoor and airport staff, video goes viral

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied by their children, were seen at Mumbai Airport on Sunday as they left for a vacation. Their airport look as usual was on point.Meanwhile one video is going viral on social media where Kareena Kapoor and Saif was trying to adjust themself for photo pose. Kareena was all clear where to stand while saif was looking confused where and how to stand.

This video has become viral on social media, and netizens are actively commenting on Saif's apparent confusion. In the video, both were casually dressed, each wearing a red and olive-green jacket. One user humorously commented, "Dono red dress me thi na isliye confuse ho gye bichare saif" (They were not wearing the same jacket, that's why poor Saif got confused). Another user observed, "Saif gets all hassled, look at Kareena all chilled out like a cucumber, nothing affects her in personal life or professional life. God bless her." Yet another user added a playful note, "Kareena be like: - Ghar chalo batati hun" (Kareena be like: - Let's go home, I'll guide you).

Meanwhile one more video of Saif went viral on social media were Saif was observed in a disagreement with his staff at one of the entry gates. Kareena returned to the gate to assess the situation. According to reports, the argument revolved around a bag. The video capturing Saif arguing with his staff has circulated on the internet, leading to criticism from fans who are expressing disapproval of Saif's perceived rude behavior.