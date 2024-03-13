Sanskari Chor in Meerut Bows Before Stealing Idol in Meerut Temple (Watch)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 13, 2024 12:40 PM

ir="ltr">We have seen many funny videos of robbery on social media. A similar incident happened in a temple in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut. A video of a "Sanskari Chor" (cultured thief) has been circulating online, showing the thief in an unexpected act.

At first, the thief is seen praying to the deities, including an idol of Naga devata. Later, he enters the temple, shows respect to the deities by bowing, takes a quick look around, and smoothly places the idol of the Snake God into his bag. The entire sequence was caught on the temple's CCTV camera, and the video has become quite popular, gaining attention for its unusual and somewhat amusing nature.

Watch The Video:-



