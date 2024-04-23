Saudi Arabia: Wives Gift Third Wife to 70-Year-Old Husband in Taif, Make Wedding Arrangements

In a surprising turn of events, a 70-year-old man in Saudi Arabia was gifted a new bride by his two wives for his third marriage. They also made all the arrangements for his wedding.

According to a report by Life in Saudi Arabia, Awad-bin-Aouaimer Al-Thouaib, aged 70, shocked people when he shared his story about his recent marriage in Taif. Thouaib revealed that he was truly astonished when his two wives expressed their desire for him to marry for a third time.

Despite their own age, his wives granted permission for their husband's third marriage in order to keep him happy. They took charge of organizing the wedding ceremony, which took place in the city of Taif, Saudi Arabia. His wives also invited guests to attend the ceremony.

This historic marriage saw two wives gifting their husband a new young bride. The newly married couple even went on a honeymoon afterward.