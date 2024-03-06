Saudi Arabia’s First Male Robot, Android Muhammad, Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Harassment Incident; Video Goes Viral

The unveiling of Saudi Arabia's first humanoid robot, named "Android Muhammad," has sparked an online debate about harassment.

A video circulating on social media shows the robot standing next to a female reporter, Rawya Al-Qasimi, during a public event. The video shows reporter Rawya Al-Qasimi standing beside the robot. The robot's hand movement has been interpreted by some as harassment, while others believe it was an accidental touch due to programming.

Saudi Robots were announced today🤖



pic.twitter.com/f6QHkxzqQO — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) March 5, 2024

Al-Qasimi's expression in the video has been cited as evidence of discomfort. The video was shared on a social media platform by user TansuYegen with the caption "Saudi Robots were announced today."

Social media users expressed a range of opinions. Some defended the robot's actions as a natural movement, while others questioned the programming or control of the robot.

The incident raises questions about the potential for bias in artificial intelligence and the importance of ethical considerations when developing such technology.