Security Guard Role at Vishal Mega Mart Is the Internet’s Newest Obsession; Check Hilarious Memes Here

In a strange yet amusing turn of events, a standard job posting for security guard jobs at Vishal Mega Mart hchain's as become a nationwide meme phenomenon. Jokes, reels, and memes about the retail hiring campaign are all over social media, from Facebook to WhatsApp, Telegram, and X (previously Twitter), drawing interest from online users nationwide. What started as a standard job posting by the retail chain has already gone viral and gained popularity as a meme, attracting the attention of internet users.

Following Vishal Mega Mart's announcement of a nationwide hiring effort for thousands of security guards, the viral craze got underway. Though not exactly how the employer would have expected, the job postings went viral very quickly. Social media users sarcastically compared the recruiting procedure to some of India's most difficult tests, including UPSC, IIT-JEE, and NEET, and depicted it as extremely competitive. Take a look at a few memes here:

A user wrote, "Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket because he got selected as a security guard at Vishal Mega Mart."

Reson behind virat kohli's retirement :

Vishal mega Mart security guard bharti 2025 pic.twitter.com/e0KqFxJyPM — KALI-YUG 💐 (@brutall_batman) May 17, 2025

One Instagram user said, “On 1st April, Vishal Mega Mart held its exam for its Security Guard Services, which had questions related to Current Affairs, English and Local Language. A Medical Test followed by a Physical Training Check was held as well. Preferences were given to people having past experiences as a Guard, Shooting Training, and Martial Arts. Students not only local to the Mart but from all places around the state appeared for the Test but only the Top 1% could make it, making it way harder to crack than most Exams held."

Another user said, “Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard batch 2025 By Jaan Sir Patna”

Vishal Mega mart Security gaurd batch 2025 By Jaan Sir Patna pic.twitter.com/Z3QK9sWOKU — Divyanshu Tiwari (@divyaaanshuu) May 17, 2025

Outside Vishal Mega Mart, Cristiano Ronaldo, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are seen in a widely shared AI-generated meme donning security guard outfits.

Vishal mega Mart security guard supremacy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bVgGC224F2 — KALI-YUG 💐 (@brutall_batman) May 17, 2025

Also Read: "One Film Doesn’t Define Everything" Veer Pahariya Talks About Trolls, Memes, and His Hard Work in Sky Forcev

With God's grace I secured AIR - 2 in Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Exams 🥹😭🤌🏻🧿♥️ pic.twitter.com/AYIb9BaUBM — अkhil✨ (@bas_kar_oyee) May 17, 2025

Another user posted a scene from the Hungama movie and wrote in the caption, “Vishal Mega Mart main security guard ki job ke liye aapne certificates dekha te huye.”

Vishal Mega Mart main security guard ki job ke liye aapne certificates dekha te huye : pic.twitter.com/QLROwkJqQg — gogi bhai (@justedit4u) May 17, 2025

Tougher than UPSC?

Vishal Mega Mart’s security guard exam had current affairs, English, physical tests & only 1% selection rate!



In a country where PhDs apply for peon jobs, this isn’t funny — it’s a mirror to India’s unemployment crisis.#Unemployment#JobsCrisis#Indiapic.twitter.com/tuIRgHR1Wo — Mazhar Khaan (@MazharKhaan_) May 18, 2025

Although the humour is obviously tongue-in-cheek, some people have noted that Vishal Mega Mart is benefiting from free advertising as a result of this trend. Memes and internet comedy have made the brand the focus of a national discourse without paying a single rupee. The most talked-about job postings in India right now, at least online, are security guard positions at Vishal Mega Mart. This could be a symptom of growing unemployment anxiety or just another short-lived viral craze in India.