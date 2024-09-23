Snake on Train Video: Chaos Erupts Aboard Mumbai-Jabalpur Garib Rath Express After Reptile Spotted

A snake unexpectedly entered the Garib Rath Express train traveling from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to Mumbai, causing panic among passengers. When they saw the five-foot-long snake, chaos erupted as people jumped from their seats.

A passenger filmed the event, and the video quickly went viral on social media. The snake appeared from a side berth in coach G17 at Kasara railway station after hiding under a seat. Thankfully, no one was injured. Train staff were quickly notified and took immediate action to safely remove the snake.

Many social media users responded to the viral video with humor. One joked, "The snake must want to go to Nagpur," another asked, "Where is its ticket?", and a third remarked, "Whose conspiracy is this?"