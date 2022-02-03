Social Viral, UP policeman kicks an elderly person for no reason, video went viral

A policeman in Uttar Pradesh was seen kicking an older man standing with folded hands. The video is going so viral on social media and it is also shared by the former IPS officer on Twitter. In the video, it can be seen the elderly person is talking with someone with folded hands and when he looks to the right, the police official kicks him. The police officer is also seen saying him 'bhaag, bhaag'. After the video went viral the policeman man said it is of 29th January and is being investigated he also referred to the old man as 'deranged.'

While sharing the video the former IPS officer on Twitter wrote "Some police reforms don't require money. Only with proper training and strict disciplinary action can improvement be brought about."