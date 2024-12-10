Son Saves Toddler as Mother Films Reel; Shocking Video Goes Viral (Watch)

A video circulating on social media has sparked a wave of concern and criticism after showing a mother dancing by the roadside while her young daughter dangerously approached traffic. The clip, shared by X user Ghar Ke Kalesh, features the mother engrossed in making a dance reel to Modern Talking's hit song Brother Louie. In the background, her toddler is seen wandering toward the busy road.

The mother was making a reel on the phone and the little girl was just about to reach the road, suddenly her son comes and point her out 🫡

pic.twitter.com/QS59ak69Sy — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 9, 2024

Just in time, her son notices the alarming situation and points it out to his mother. Realizing the danger, she quickly abandons her performance and pulls her daughter back to safety. The location of the incident remains unclear, but the video has triggered widespread condemnation online. Social media users criticized the mother for prioritizing content creation over her children’s safety. Many stressed the need for greater awareness and responsibility when filming social media videos, especially in potentially hazardous environments.

