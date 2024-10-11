Telangana Man Finds Iron Wire in Bourbon Biscuit Meant for His Child, Internet Reacts (Watch Now)

After a frog in samosa, a man from Telangana discovered a thin iron wire in a Bourbon biscuit he bought for his child. A video of him showing the wire after he breaks biscuits into two parts has gone viral on social media. This viral video has raised safety concerns in food-related items. As reported, Hanuman Reddy, a resident of Devunipalli, bought biscuits from a local shop for his son, expecting a simple treat. However, this took a disturbing turn when they discovered an iron wire embedded in one of the biscuits.

In a viral video, Reddy displays the iron wire while his children watch, expressing concern and urging parents to be cautious with snacks, as hidden dangers may lurk in seemingly harmless treats. While tweeting this, he wrote, “This could have ended very badly. I’m sharing this video to alert all parents—please, be careful when giving your children food. You never know what’s inside.”

A man shares a shocking video showing a thin wire found in a Bourbon biscuit he bought for his kids. The video has gone viral, raising serious safety concerns. 🍪⚠️ #FoodSafety#ViralVideo#BourbonBiscuit#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/MwNmxH2Ux0 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 11, 2024

The video has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and raising serious concerns about product safety. Many are questioning how such a hazardous object could end up in packaged food and are calling for immediate action from the responsible company.

While reacting to this viral video, netizens said that Reddy should file a complaint against the company, while another user commented, “If you really care about your health or your kids' health, then stop eating Bourbon/Oreo biscuits and Oreo milkshakes.”